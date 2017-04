Two men have died in a fire in Sligo Town.



Emergency services were called to the scene at Market street in the town at 5 am.



Two men aged in their 60's and 30's were rushed to Sligo University Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The men are thought to be related.



The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

At this stage of their investigation into the fire, Gardaí say there is nothing to suggest anything suspicious.