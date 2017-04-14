Two men are due in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with an alleged robbery and kidnapping in Dublin.

Gardai stopped and searched a van on Finglas main street in the early hours of Thursday morning and found three men inside, one of whom was a 32 year old being held against his will.

It's understood the man had his mobile phone and wallet stolen, after which the two occupants of the van ordered him into the vehicle.

The two suspects are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30 tomorrow.