Two men will appear in court in Wexford this morning, charged over the seizure of 1.7 million euro in cash.

The seizure was a result of three searches in Dublin and Wexford by Gardai targeting the Kinahan crime gang.

Detectives found 700 thousand euro hidden inside a camper van following a chase of suspected gangland member on Saturday.

Elsewhere, 500 thousand euro was sezied in the Clondalkin area of Dublin, and other raids in Wexford

Four men aged 29, 38, 44 and 47 were arrested during those searches, while yesterday, a 39-year-old woman was also detained.

All five were questioned at Wexford Garda station.

Yesterday evening Gardai said the woman and two of the men had been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The other two men will appear before Wexford District Court later this morning.