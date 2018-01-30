Two men have been jailed after pleading guilty to the possession of guns in suspicious circumstances.

15 guns were found in an industrial unit at the Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Dublin a year ago.

Judge Tony Hunt said the find represented an enormous potential for death and destruction.

Nine revolvers, four pistols, a sub machine gun, an assault rifle, ten magazines and over one thousand rounds of ammunition were seized in the haul.

The Special Criminal Court was told four of the guns were loaded and ready for imminent use.

45-year-old Jonathan Harding of McNeill Court in Sallins, Co Kildare was sentenced to 10 years in jail with one suspended.

33-year-old James Walsh from Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin in Dublin was sentenced to nine years with one suspended.

Stephanie Grogan reports from the Special Criminal Court: