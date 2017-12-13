A suspected raider and his accomplice are on the run after a cash in transit robbery in Dublin.

It happened just after midday today when a security guard making a delivery to a bank in Raheny Village was forced to hand over a cashbox.

A man armed with a hammer fled the scene in a Renault Megane, which was being driven by a second person.

After ramming a Garda patrol car a short time later, the Renault was found abandoned with the cash box in it.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.