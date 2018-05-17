Two men have been stabbed at a Luas stop in Dublin.

It happened at the Blackhorse stop in Inchicore at around 6am this morning.

The Luas at Blackhorse is running again after two people were stabbed here at around 6am morning. One man critical. One man arrested. pic.twitter.com/4CQSMwuVtL — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) May 17, 2018

Both men have been taken to St James's Hospital with serious injuries.

One of the men is believed to be in a critical condition.

A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

He is being held at Kilmainham Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone who witnessed the incident this morning is asked to contact gardaí.

The Luas Red Line Blackhorse outbound stop was temporarily closed this morning following instructions from gardaí, but it has since reopened.