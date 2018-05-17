Two more cases have come before the courts involving women who claim they were affected by alleged delays relating to CervicalCheck smears.

They are both due to be heard by the High Court in July, in what are the first cases to be listed since Vicky Phelan settled her legal action.

These cases came before Mr. J Kevin Cross in the High Court today.

Just three weeks ago, he approved Vicky Phelan’s €2.5m settlement with a US lab.

She sued the lab after being incorrectly told the results of a smear test she underwent in 2011 showed no abnormalities.

The settlement was made without liability.

These latest cases involve two women who have both been given just months to live.

One of the women says she was only told last year of the alleged misdiagnosis of a smear test she underwent in 2012.

The other woman was diagnosed with cervical cancer this year having been given the all-clear in 2009 and 2012.

Her lawyers say a subsequent review of those smear tests showed the original results were wrong, but that she wasn't told about it at the time. They claim it should have been detected earlier.

Both women are suing the HSE and the labs that carried out the original tests.