Two people have appeared in court charged with an aggravated burglary in South Dublin.

A man in his 60s was held for 8 hours and forced to withdraw up to 16 thousand euro in Terenure.

The incident began in the early hours of Wednesday morning when two masked people broke into the man's home.

He was forced to withdraw cash from an ATM at 2am and then a more substantial sum from a bank eight hours later at 10am.

The man in his 60s received a minor facial injury during the burglary.

Two people were later arrested in the city centre and brought to Terenure Garda Station for questioning.

This morning, a man and a woman in their 20s were brought before the Dublin District Court where they were charged with burglary while in possession of a wedge hammer at Wainsfort Manor Grove in Terenure.

The court heard 26 year old Carlos Laurence of Rosary Road, Maryland, Dublin 8 and 25 year old Catherine Dempsey of Michael Mallin House, Vicar Street, made no reply when charged in the early hours of this morning.

A garda told the Judge further charges are being sought for Mr Laurence – no bail application was made and he was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next week.

The court was told Ms Dempsey is applying for bail and that will be heard after lunch.