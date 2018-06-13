An elderly husband and wife from the UK have been killed in a crash in Co Limerick.

It happened on the N24 Limerick to Tipperary road between a car and a lorry, near the village of Dromkeen, shortly before 11.00am this morning.

The people in the car - a man aged in his 80s and woman in her 70s - were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash site has been closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for the bodies to be taken to University Hospital Limerick for post mortems.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Bruff on 061-382-940 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.