A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash in County Louth this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened when the car he was driving left the road and struck a pole on the N2 south of Ardee at Mullacapple at around 1am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

There were no passengers involved in the incident.

This stretch of road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Elsewhere, a cyclist in his forties has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Donegal yesterday afternoon.

It happened on the R257 at Ards Beg in Gortahork.

The man's body has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital and Gardai are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardai.