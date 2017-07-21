Two young men have been rescued by the Irish Coast Guard in the Atlantic.

They were attempting to row across the ocean when they got into difficulty.

The Irish and Canadian left Canada a number of days ago and were 165 nautical miles south west of Cork's Mizen Head when their vessel overturned.

They were able to raise the alarm with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

The signal was then picked up by Valentia Coastguard and the Rescue 117 Helicopter was dispatched from Waterford to rescue the men

Rescue 117 airlifted the two men to Tralee Hospital where they're going to be checked over.

The Coast Guard says the rowers are in good spirits but are a "little bit shook" after the ordeal.

The Coast Guard also says anyone who does get into difficulty should raise the alarm and try stay afloat and they've a good chance of being rescued.