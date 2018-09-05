British prosecutors have named the two Russians believed to be behind the poisoning of the Skripals.

They've been named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, and British Prime Minister Theresa May says they're believed to be Russian intelligence officers.

Police said the names are believed to be aliases.

The two men face a number of charges - conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, use of the novichok nerve agent, and causing grevious bodily harm.

Prosecutors say there is a "realistic prospect of conviction" in a trial.

Two suspects identified and charged in relation to #Salisbury attack. Images released and appeal for anyone who may have seen the suspects to contact police: 0800 789 321 Salisbury2018@met.police.uk @terrorismpolice — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 5, 2018

Sue Hemming of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of these men as the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals.

"Russia has made this clear following requests for extradition in other cases. Should this position change then an extradition request would be made.

“We have, however, obtained a European Arrest Warrant which means that if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations.”

Theresa May told MPs that the two men are believed to members of the Russian Military Intelligence Service (GRU).

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in March.

After spending weeks in hospital in a critical condition, both Skripals were ultimately discharged.

It was confirmed yesterday that the nerve agent that killed British woman Dawn Sturgess in July was the same used against the Skripals.