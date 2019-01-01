Two people have been arrested following a shooting at a takeaway in Dublin overnight.

A man armed with a handgun entered the premises in at the Edenmore Shopping Centre in Coolock shortly after midnight.

He demanded cash before shooting two staff members.

The two victims aged 28 and 38 were brought to Beaumont Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Two men aged 18 and 44 were arrested and are being held at Coolock and Raheny Garda Stations.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any person with information to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01- 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.