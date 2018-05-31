Two Teenagers Die After Getting Into Difficulty Swimming In Ennis
Two teenagers have died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Clare this afternoon.
The incident happened at a quarry lake at Knockanean in Ennis.
The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm.
Emergency services - including gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard - attended the scene.
Two 15-year-old boys were taken from the lake, and airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
They were later pronounced dead.
Gardaí say family members of the two boys are being notified.