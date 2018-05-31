Two teenagers have died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident happened at a quarry lake at Knockanean in Ennis.

The alarm was raised at around 3.30pm.

Emergency services - including gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard - attended the scene.

Two 15-year-old boys were taken from the lake, and airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

They were later pronounced dead.

Gardaí say family members of the two boys are being notified.