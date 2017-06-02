Nearly two thirds of Irish drivers don't feel prepared for the roads after passing their test.

A new study also shows that 70 percent of people behind the wheel think Irish roads are more dangerous than ten years ago.

The research from Liberty insurance shows that half of drivers under 30 aren't confident, despite compulsory lessons being introduced in 2011.

Only 38 percent of those surveyed said they felt dully prepared to drive after completing their test, while overall, women were less confident than men.