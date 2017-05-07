Last night's winning Lotto tickets were sold in the midlands and the north west.

The ticket holders will share a prize worth over 12 million euro.

The National Lottery has revealed one was sold in the Topaz Service Station on Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The other was sold at Mickey Joe's Country Store in Umlagh, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.

Both were both Quick Pick tickets.

The winning numbers were 3, 7, 17, 21, 22, 28 and the bonus was 2.