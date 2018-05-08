Two young women were badly injured in separate falls near Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork where Ed Sheeran was performing over the weekend.

It's feared a 17 year old suffered life changing injuries after falling 100ft down an old quarry while taking a shortcut to the gig on Saturday night.

She was being treated in hospital last night for a suspected broken neck.

Another young woman broke both of her legs on the same night after apparently falling from the roof of a building where she planned to listen to the concert.

She's expected to make a full recovery.