Two Women Injured Near Ed Sheeran Gig In Cork
Two young women were badly injured in separate falls near Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork where Ed Sheeran was performing over the weekend.
It's feared a 17 year old suffered life changing injuries after falling 100ft down an old quarry while taking a shortcut to the gig on Saturday night.
She was being treated in hospital last night for a suspected broken neck.
Another young woman broke both of her legs on the same night after apparently falling from the roof of a building where she planned to listen to the concert.
She's expected to make a full recovery.