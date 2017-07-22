U2 Fans Treated To Flyover
Fans at U2's Joshua Tree concert were treated to a flyover this evening.
Four planes flew over Croke Park at around 9.20pm.
If #Carlsberg did gigs with a flyover!!!! @U2 @dfarchives #streetshavenoname pic.twitter.com/oYz0vWUh1m— Niamh Ní Charra (@niamhnicharra) July 22, 2017
That flyover!!!! #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 pic.twitter.com/NgIAW5poBd— Stefanie (@Hwy_Girl) July 22, 2017
The #joshuatreetour2017 flyover passes @PalatineSquare pic.twitter.com/xTGkOmMybE— PalatineSquareD7 (@PalatineSquare) July 22, 2017
U2 opened the show with 'Sunday Bloody Sunday'.
The stadium was packed to capacity as some fans returned after 30 years to see their heroes on stage at their 'spiritual home'.
Full house tonight. #U2 #croker #dublin #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 pic.twitter.com/BLTLeeFgtz— U2 (@U2) July 22, 2017