U2 have been given the green light to build a visitor centre for fans in Dublin's docklands.

After the band agreed to reduce the height of the building at Grand Canal Dock permission was granted.

The developer behind the project has also promised to pay €225,647 towards public infrastructure and Luas works.

It's expected 390,000 U2 fans will visit the attraction every year.

Dublin City Council says the development "will upgrade one of the most prominent locations in the city".

Meanwhile, the planners report said the proposed development "would not seriously injure existing buildings or surrounding location".