Bono and The Edge have headlined Canada Day celebrations.

They joined Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of people at a star-studded event to mark the nation's 150th birthday.

They played their song 'One Love' and the Lennon and McCartney track 'Rain', which fitted the mood of the day with the city drenched by downpours.

Bono joked with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, whose three-day tour of Canada is coming to an end, saying: "Your Highnesses, your Canadianesses, thank-you for having us."

Bono of U2 performs on stage during Canada Day Celebrations on Parliament Hill, Ottawa | Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire/PA Images

"The Irish have been welcomed here for hundreds of years and still now, from the famine, where we were in many respects refugees, to now, we arrive by choice bringing ingenious little starts ups and approximately 17,165 Irish pubs."

Prime Minister Trudeau kicked off the celebrations at the open-air event in Ottawa by saying: "Canada is a country made strong not in spite of our differences but because of them.

"We don't aspire to be a melting pot. Indeed, we know true strength and resilience flows through Canadian diversity.

"Ours is a land of original peoples and of newcomers. And our greatest pride is that you can come here from anywhere in the world, build a good life, and be part of our community."

Mr Trudeau is visiting Ireland next week.