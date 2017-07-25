U2 Post Footage Of Croke Park Flyover
U2 have posted footage of the flyover that was performed during their gig in Croke Park on Saturday, thanking the French air patrol responsible.
Four jet planes swooped over the arena with trails of green white and gold, as the band played Where The Streets Have No Name.
U2 are currently on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Joshua Tree album.
‘Streets’ in Dublin. Thanks #patrouilletranchant #croker #tricolour #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 pic.twitter.com/Lz65DPRyPb— U2 (@U2) July 25, 2017