Every Ambassador to the United Nations is expected to attend a U2 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The band will cover the cost of the gig as part of Ireland's efforts to secure one of the rotating positions at the United Nations Security Council.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste are due to arrive in New York later ahead of the Irish bid.

Norway and Canada are also vying with Ireland for the position.

Each of the three countries will be trying to convince other UN member states to vote for them.

There are two rotating positions available so one country is guaranteed to miss out.

The vote will take place in June 2020.

Popped by the UN Security Council Chamber New York. Ireland officially launches campaign for a seat on Security Council on Monday evening at the UN. We will be honoured by presence of An Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Minister Ciaran Cannon, Minister Paul Kehoe, Mary Robinson and Bono. pic.twitter.com/E0KaNT46JQ — Brainy Brendan (@brainybrendan) June 30, 2018

The Taoiseach will be accompanied by the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney in New York later.

They will officially launch the campaign with Mary Robinson, Bono and Minister Paul Kehoe tomorrow evening.

Ireland has been elected on three previous occasions, most recently for the 2001-2002 term.