Labour Leader Brendan Howlin will join his UK counterpart Jeremy Corbyn at the party's annual conference in Liverpool today.

Members will vote on whether to have a second Brexit referendum if Theresa May fails to get her plans through parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn says he'd back the move, but he'd prefer an early general election.

The Labour party leader here, Brendan Howlin, says he's hopeful of a second referendum on Brexit: 'I believe that there is a significant majority of Labour activists and members accross the British party who would be willing to support a second referendum'.