A bunch of British scientists have admitted they're "taking the piss".

Researchers at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory in the UK have developed new technology that turns urine into electricity.

They have developed a type of battery where micro-organisms feed on human waste and create power enough to charge a mobile phone.

They hope the technology could have uses in developing countries.

The breakthrough is going to be put to the test at the Glastonbury Festival this week, where the team are setting up a pee-powered charging station.

It's not known at this stage if Electric Picnic are planning to get in on the act.