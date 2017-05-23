The UK's terror threat level has been raised from severe to critical - the highest level.



The British security services' decision follows a meeting of the high level COBRA group to discuss last night's bombing in Manchester.



It means another attack may be imminent.



Last night's attack at a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande left 22 people dead - including an eight-year-old girl - and dozens injured.



British military personnel could now be deployed to support armed police officers.



British Prime Minister Theresa May said tonight that a wider group may have been involved in the Manchester Arena atrocity - and not just the bomber Salman Abedi: