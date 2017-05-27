The British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced the UK's terror threat level has been reduced from Critical to Severe.

Mrs May says the decision was made following a series arrests by officers investigation the Manchester Arena bombing.

However, she has warned that a new attack is still highly likely.

Mrs May also says Operation Temperer, which allows the British military to be deployed to key sites, will continue until Monday.

She announced the decision after an emergency security meeting this morning: