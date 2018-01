Getting to the church on time could save you money!

A vicar in Kent is so fed up with brides arriving late that he's introduced a deposit scheme.

At the end of the wedding ceremony, along with their marriage certificate, the happy couple are presented with a £100 cheque.

But if they're more than ten minutes late, they forfeit their deposit and the money is shared out between the vicar, the organist and the choristers who have been kept eating.