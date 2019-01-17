The UK's Prince Philip has been involved in a road accident.

Buckingham Palace says he wasn't injured, but police did go to the scene.

The collision, this afternoon, involved another vehicle.

Photos from the scene showed one vehicle overturned.

It happened near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in England, where the 97-year-old prince is spending time with his wife Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

"The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."