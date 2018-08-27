A UN report says "gross human rights violations and abuses" have been committed in Myanmar.

It says the country's top military generals, including Commander-in-Chief Senior-General Min Aung Hlaing, must be investigated and prosecuted for genocide in the north of Rakhine State - as well as for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan States.

The mission found patterns of gross human rights violations and abuses that "undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law", mainly by Myanmar’s military, the Tatmadaw, but also by other security forces.

The report states: "Military necessity would never justify killing indiscriminately, gang raping women, assaulting children, and burning entire villages.

"The Tatmadaw's tactics are consistently and grossly disproportionate to actual security threats, especially in Rakhine State, but also in northern Myanmar".

Rohingya women cry as they shout slogans during a protest rally to commemorate the first anniversary of Myanmar army's crackdown which lead to a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh, at Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh in August 2018 | Image: Altaf Qadri/AP/Press Association Images

"They are shocking for the level of denial, normalcy and impunity that is attached to them.

"The Tatmadaw's contempt for human life, integrity and freedom, and for international law generally, should be a cause of concern for the entire population."

The UN says the crimes against humanity committed in Kachin, Shan and Rakhine States include murder, imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture, rape, sexual slavery and other forms of sexual violence.

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech during the third meeting of Myanmar's 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference at the Myanmar International Convention Centre in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar in July 2018 | Image: U Aung/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

It also criticises de-facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The report states: "The State Counsellor, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, has not used her de-facto position as head of government, nor her moral authority, to stem or prevent the unfolding events in Rakhine State".

"Impunity is deeply entrenched in Myanmar’s political and legal system, effectively placing the Tatmadaw above the law."

The report adds that justice has remained elusive for victims in the country for decades.