The UN Security Council is to hold an emergency session later after North Korea tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says it's a "dangerous escalation" of the situation, and marks a "brazen violation" of UN resolutions.

The secretive state says the US should stop its hostile policies towards Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed that North Korea had tested an ICBM.

He insisted that the US "will never accept" a nuclear-armed North Korea, adding: "Testing an ICBM represents a new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region, and the world".

The US and others will seek stronger measures against North Korea at today's Security Council meeting.