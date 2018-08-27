The US and Mexico have announced a new trade deal.



It will replace the existing NAFTA agreement, which Donald Trump's previously called 'a bad deal'.



It comes despite ongoing tension over President Trump's plan for a wall on the Mexican border.



To mark the breakthrough, President Trump took a phone call from Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto in which he praised his counterpart.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="und" dir="ltr"><a href="https://t.co/Bbr8zqkvsj">pic.twitter.com/Bbr8zqkvsj</a></p>— The White House (@WhiteHouse) <a href="https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1034106569238048774?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2018</a></blockquote>

