Donald Trump has delivered a message of 'friendship, hope and love' in a major speech on Islam during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said the US and Saudi Arabia share a "common bond" in wanting to fight against extremism.

The US President arrived in the country yesterday where he received the nation's highest civilian honour.

Today he has called for unity with America's allies in the Middle East:

He said he hoped the summit marked the beginning of the end of terrorism and said no young Muslim boy or girl should have to grow up in fear.

Trump also called for all Muslim nations to "drive out" the terrorists in their midst.