US Congressman Injured In Shooting
The FBI says it's too early to tell if an attack on a congressman was politically motivated.
Police in Virginia have made one arrest after senior US congressman Steve Scalise was shot at a baseball practice in Alexandria.
His injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
It's understood a total of five people were hurt in the shooting.
President Donald Trump has tweeted his thoughts are with Mr Scalise, who he's described as a 'true friend'.
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017