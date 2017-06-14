FBI say it's too early to say if it is politically motivated

The FBI says it's too early to tell if an attack on a congressman was politically motivated.

Police in Virginia have made one arrest after senior US congressman Steve Scalise was shot at a baseball practice in Alexandria.

His injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

It's understood a total of five people were hurt in the shooting.

President Donald Trump has tweeted his thoughts are with Mr Scalise, who he's described as a 'true friend'.

 

 