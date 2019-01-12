The partial government shutdown in the US has become the longest on record.

It's now 22 days since the stand-off began over funding for a border wall with Mexico.

The US president originally pledged Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico refused.

He's now demanding the US Congress provide $5.7 billion dollars for the wall.

Picture by: Liu Jie/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Democrats have agreed to extra border security funding - but refuse to fund a wall.

The standoff has left a quarter of the federal government closed down and hundreds of thousands of federal employees staying home or working without pay.

Trump yesterday backed away from this previous suggestion that he'd declare a national emergency to secure wall funding amid concerns such a move would face immediate legal challenges.