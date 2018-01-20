Large parts of the US government have shut down after senators failed to agree a budget.

Only 50 of the required 60 senators voted in favour of the short-term spending bill - with five Republicans among those who voted against.

Hundreds of thousands of workers will now be forced to take unpaid leave until politicians agree a budget to fund operations.

While many services will continue operating, many federal employees - including members of the military - will not be paid until a deal is reached.

It is the first time since 2013 that the US government has shut down, and comes after recent months have seen politicians rely on short-term funding legislation in lieu of a longer-term bill.

The status of thousands of young undocumented immigrants - known as 'dreamers' - is one of the key sticking points in the talks.

Republicans and Democrats, meanwhile, have blamed each other for the stalemate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement: “What we just witnessed on the floor was a cynical decision by Senate Democrats to shove aside millions of Americans for the sake of irresponsible political games."

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - who met the US president yesterday in a last minute bid to reach a deal - blamed Donald Trump for the shutdown:

This will be called the #TrumpShutdown. There is no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump. pic.twitter.com/WE3SH9TpRU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2018

After the Senate vote, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hit out at Democrats as 'obstructionist losers':

It comes as President Trump marks the first anniversary of his inauguration - and these people who voted for him say others are to blame for the shutdown:

The Senate is due to reconvene on Saturday afternoon local time as efforts continue to find a resolution.