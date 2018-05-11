Vicky Phelan's solicitor says an apology from one of the US labs at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy is too little too late.

The scandal has forced the head of the HSE Tony O'Brien to step down - admitting that there were failures in telling women about incorrect smear test results.

Yesterday it emerged the HSE was told two years ago that women could go to the media over the scandal.

In a statement Clinical Pathology Laboratories says what happened to Vicky Phelan and her family was tragic and that it deeply regrets the outcome.

But her solicitor Cian O’Carroll says the apology isn't accepted: 'Perhaps if it was offered at the appropriate time which would have been three or more weeks ago it might have had a little more credibility. They've also failed to comment on acknowledge or apologise for the appalling hurt they caused by attempting to force a confidentiality clause on Vicky Phelan and forcing her on with the trial in court, so no, the apology isn't acceptable.