He made the trip to Iraq last night

Donald Trump has made his first visit to US Troops serving in a combat zone.

The US President and First Lady made an unannounced visit to Iraq.

While there, Donald Trump spoke to American troops serving at an airbase west of Baghdad.

According to his Press Secretary he made the trip late on Christmas night.

He defended his decision to withdraw his forces from neighbouring Syria.

He also told reporters that he believes many people will eventually come around to his way of thinking.