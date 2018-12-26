Donald Trump has made his first visit to US Troops serving in a combat zone.

The US President and First Lady made an unannounced visit to Iraq.

While there, Donald Trump spoke to American troops serving at an airbase west of Baghdad.

According to his Press Secretary he made the trip late on Christmas night.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

He defended his decision to withdraw his forces from neighbouring Syria.

He also told reporters that he believes many people will eventually come around to his way of thinking.