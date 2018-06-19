The US ambassador to the United Nations says the country's withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council.

Nikki Haley said the council is "not worthy of its name", adding that the US called for reform a year ago.

She said: "For too long, the Human Rights Council has been a protector of human rights abuses, and a cesspool of political bias."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised the continuing membership of countries like China, Cuba and Venezuela that are themselves accused of rights violations.

He argued: "The Human Rights Council has become an exercise in shameless hypocrisy - with many of the world's worst human rights abuses going ignored, and some of the world's worst offenders sitting on the council itself."

Mr Pompeo also accused the council of bias against Israel.

The UN Human Rights Council, which was founded in 2006, has 47 members.

The withdrawal comes amid mounting international criticism - including from the UN's human rights chief - over the Trump administration's family separation practices at the US-Mexico border.