Rapper Mac Miller has died following a suspected overdose.

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," his family said in a statement.

"He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans."

The statement didn't give further details on the circumstances of his death.

The LA Police Department said it was called to a "death investigation" at an address in north Hollywood on Friday morning.

Emergency services had been sent to a patient in cardiac arrest, according to a dispatch call obtained by celebrity news website TMZ.

The website said he died from an apparent overdose, and that a friend had called police from his house.

He's reported to have struggled with substance abuse and depression, and was caught drink-driving while two times over the limit in May.

He recently dated pop star Ariana Grande - and at the time of their split, she said the breakdown was "heartbreaking", although the relationship had become "toxic".