The US and Russia have signed a joint statement on researching and exploring deep space.

The agreement between NASA and Roscosmos includes a plan to build a 'spaceport' in orbit of the moon.

NASA says the project, known as the Deep Space Gateway, would serve as "a gateway to deep space and the lunar surface."

"This deep space gateway would have a power bus, a small habitat to extend crew time, docking capability, an airlock, and serviced by logistics modules to enable research.

The rising moon is seen from aboard the International Space Station in a low Earth orbit | Image: NASA

"Building the deep space gateway will allow engineers to develop new skills and test new technologies that have evolved since the assembly of the International Space Station." NASA said back in March.

The new statement was agreed at the 68th International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia.

NASA says: "This joint statement reflects the common vision for human exploration that NASA and Roscosmos share.

Astronaut Harrison Schmitt collects samples from the lunar surface | Image: NASA

"Both agencies, as well as other International Space Station partners, see the gateway as a strategic component of human space exploration architecture that warrants additional study.

"NASA has already engaged industry partners in gateway concept studies. Roscosmos and other space station partner agencies are preparing to do the same."

NASA wants to expand the human presence into the solar system, starting near the moon.

They're also working to identify possible missions for the 2020s.