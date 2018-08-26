American politician and former Navy pilot John McCain has died at the age of 81.

His wife, Cindy McCain, says her "heart is broken".

He lost out to Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election - but his old rival says despite their differences, they shared "a fidelity to something higher".

President Trump has tweeted to say his "deepest sympathies and respect" go out to Senator McCain's family.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

He was previously a US Navy pilot - and spent time as a Vietnam prisoner of war.