The US is to impose new sanctions on Moscow, over its alleged use of a deadly nerve agent in the Salisbury attack.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with Novichok in March in the English city.

It left both critically ill, although they were later discharged from hospital after weeks of treatment.

The British government and many of its allies have blamed Russia for the attack, and several countries - including Ireland - expelled Russian diplomats in response.

The Kremlin denies being behind the attack, and reacted with tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.

In a statement today, the US State Department claimed Russia 'attempted to assassinate' the Skripals.

Citing US legislation on chemical and biological weapons, a spokesperson said "the Government of the Russian Federation has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law or has used lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals."

Congress in Washington will now be notified of the fresh sanctions, with the sanctions set to come into effect on August 22nd.