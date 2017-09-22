Ride-share app Uber has lost its licence to operate in London.

Transport for London (TfL) says it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence after its current licence expires on September 30th.

The transport body says: "TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence.

"TfL considers that Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications."

It says these include its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and how medical certificates are obtained.

TfL has today informed Uber that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence. pic.twitter.com/nlYD0ny2qo — Transport for London (@TfL) September 22, 2017

Uber says it intends to challenge the decision in the courts.

Tom Elvidge, general manager of Uber London, said: "By wanting to ban our app from the capital Transport for London and the mayor have caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice."

Mr Khan said in a Facebook post that he fully supported TfL's decision, saying: "All companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect - particularly when it comes to the safety of customers."

In May, TfL renewed the company's permit to operate but for four months.

Uber has about 40,000 drivers in London, and is used by about 3.5 million customers.

It also has a presence in Ireland, but on a limited basis.

Dublin customers can book licensed taxis on the app, but cannot use private cars.