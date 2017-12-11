There are calls for reforms of the courts system, after a finding that only 48% of drink driving offences resulted in a conviction in the District Court last year.



A report by RTÉ Investigates also revealed major regional differences in prosecution rates for drink driving.



The courts in Co. Westmeath had an 85% prosecution rate, while in Waterford it was just 34%.



Meanwhile, 43% of all District Court summonses were not served in 2015.



Labour Party justice spokesperson Sean Sherlock says a new approach is needed:

