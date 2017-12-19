SIPTU says it is prepared to meet with senior management at University Hospital Kerry during Christmas week to discuss a report on staffing levels.

It comes as efforts continue to review 46,000 scans and x-rays belonging to 26,000 patients, after it emerged that three cancer cases were initially missed by a consultant who has now left.

SIPTU's Health-Division Organiser Paul Bell says radiographers had raised issues about the X-ray department a year ago and have been seeking talks with management ever since.

To date, almost 21,000 images have been reviewed relating to almost 13,000 patients.

Local politicians have hit out at how the HSE has handled the situation - saying people involved should have been informed in July.

The HSE said it was following protocol as to not cause unnecessary stress to patients.

Health Minister Simon Harris has pledged that the HSE will provide an update on the hospital's x-ray review on Thursday.

Concerned patients can call 1800-742-900.