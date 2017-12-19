The first ever talks between unions and management at Ryanair will take place later.

It follows a policy U-turn by the airline last week - in an effort to avoid a Christmas strike.

Last Friday Ryanair surprised customers and staff when it agreed to recognise unions for the first time in its 32 year history.

The move has been seen as a major climb-down by its famously outspoken boss Michael O'Leary, who once memorably said he'd rather cut off his own hands than negotiate with unions.

The meeting is scheduled for later today just 24 hours before planned pilot strikes in Ireland, Italy and Portugal.

Ryanair says it's updating its business model to keep its customers happy and ensure there'll be no disruption to their Christmas travel plans.

But there's still no gurantees - the union IMPACT - representing irish pilots is warning the strike is suspended rather than cancelled.

It now all hinges on the outcome of today's talks and the fine print for official union recognition.