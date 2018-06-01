Up to 100 jobs are to be created at a plant site in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary.

Oscar Wilde Water will create the positions over the next 24 months.

The company says it will be launching a new range of products shortly.

The site was formerly Tipperary Water, which closed in 2016.

Over the past two years, the company has supplied its glass bottled water to hotels and restaurants throughout Ireland.

It says it has seen "significant growth" in interest in its brand, both nationally and internationally.

CEO John Hegarty says: "The area has a rich bottling heritage dating back well over 60 years plus a local workforce with a collective 250+ years bottling experience.

"The move into this 50,000 sq ft facility will create up to 100 new jobs in Borrisoleigh and will allow Oscar Wilde Water significantly expand both its product range and output volume."