There is a clear urban-rural divide when it comes to the abortion referendum, according to the Taoiseach.

But Leo Varadkar says it's an issue that affects every county in Ireland.

It's the final week of campaigning with both sides making their last stand.

People will take to the polls on Friday to decide whether or not to repeal the 8th amendment.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says there's a clear gap between cities and rural areas: 'There's no doubt that people living in urban areas tend to be more socially liberal and because of demographics tend to be from a younger age group and we've seen that in all sorts of votes and issues. But I remember the marriage equality referendum people assumed that big rural counties like Donegal and Mayo would vote no and they didn't on the day'.