The VHI Women's Mini Marathon has been won by Ann-Marie McGlynn from Strabane, County Tyrone.

She was the first across the finish line in a time of 00:33:55.

Laura Shaughnessy from Rathfarnham in Dublin was second and Catherina Mullen from Dunboyne, Co. Meath secured third place.

Nearly 33 thousand women took to the streets of Dublin today to take part in the event.