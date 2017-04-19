Train passengers are being reminded to always cross the tracks using the bridge.

Irish Rail has released dramatic footage showing a passenger in Kilbarrack in Dublin in a narrow miss after crossing the rail tracks moments before the the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise train speeds through the station at 140 Kilometres per hour.

Train drivers had 32 category 1 near misses last year which required drivers to hit the brakes to avoid hitting a person.

Other clips released today from a DART station in Dublin show people crossing the track with bikes, and even a toddler being carried across in a stroller.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said "any one of these trespass incidents at Kilbarrack, or any one of the 32 'category 1' near misses around the network could have resulted in a tragic and needless death or catastrophic injuries. A parent carrying a stroller who falls and hurts themselves or their child leaves the driver of the train in an impossible situation - trains take considerable distances to come to a halt even at moderate speeds, and a train cannot swerve around a stricken trespasser."



"Furthermore, modern tracks and trains are a lot more silent and customers may not be aware they are approaching - as can be seen from the extraordinary escape one trespasser had last December. Trespassers have been seen crossing with headphones meaning their awareness will be dramatically reduced."